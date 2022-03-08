Free-scoring Fulham fire five in fine win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free-scoring Fulham fire five in fine win

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.03pm
Neco Williams, centre, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, were among the Fulham scorers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neco Williams, centre, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, were among the Fulham scorers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fulham moved another step closer to a return to the Premier League as they hammered home five goals against 10-man Swansea.

A 5-1 win allowed them to move even further ahead at the top of the table after Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough. The Cottagers now hold a 14-point lead.

All the goals came after half-time, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener added to by Ben Cabango’s own goal, Bobby DeCordova-Reid’s close-range finish and Neco Williams’ first two for Fulham. Joel Piroe scored Swansea’s consolation.

The visitors had been forced to be patient as Russell Martin’s men enjoyed 65 per cent possession in the opening 10 minutes.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak was finally forced to show his quality when Michael Obafemi got a run on goal and fired in a shot from 25 yards that forced the Slovakia international to fly full length to his left to touch it away from the top corner.

But the defining moment of the first half came when Swans captain Ryan Manning received his marching orders.

The Republic of Ireland full-back had had an earlier run-in in the opening exchanges with Harry Wilson and when he lunged full length at the Wales winger just inside the Fulham half, referee Jarred Gillett had no hesitation in immediately brandishing his red card and any chance Swansea had of making it three wins in a row evaporated.

Just before the break Mitrovic headed a far-post cross from Williams back across the goal and only inches wide of the left-hand upright.

Then, with only 14 seconds showing on the clock after the restart, Swansea passed the ball back to goalkeeper Andy Fisher, fatally lost possession on the edge of their area and two passes later Mitrovic had pounced to side-foot the ball into the net.

Worse was to follow for the home side seven minutes later when another attack ended with Cabango putting the ball into his own net, and Decordova-Reid made it 3-0 five minutes after coming on in the 67th minute.

The Swans pulled one back when Piroe headed home his 16th goal of the season, but there was another sting in the tail from the visitors as Williams scored twice in the closing stages – the second a superb strike from the right-hand side.

