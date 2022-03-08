Six in a row for Wrexham thanks to victory over Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham claimed a sixth successive win by beating National League promotion rivals Boreham Wood 4-2 at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons had beaten their opponents 3-0 win in a recent FA Trophy tie and were quickly on the scoresheet again after 15 minutes.

Luke Young’s corner was met by the head of Ollie Palmer, the striker’s sixth goal in nine games since his January move from AFC Wimbledon.

But Boreham Wood were level before the break when Scott Boden converted Jacob Mendy’s cross.

Wrexham took a hold on the contest as Aaron Hayden and James Jones scored in a five-minute spell just after the hour mark.

Tyrone Marsh gave the visitors hope quickly by heading home Josh Rees’ corner.

But Paul Mullin immediately restored Wrexham’s two-goal cushion to move the third-placed Dragons to within six points of league leaders Stockport.