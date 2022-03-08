Super-sub Jon Dadi Bodvarsson snatches Bolton a point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Bolton a point in a 1-1 draw with Morecambe.

Cole Stockton’s 41st-minute strike threatened to earn the Shrimps a first-ever win over the hosts, but Icelandic striker Bodvarsson netted for a second successive game in the third minute of time added on.

Striker Stockton had gone five games without a goal since scoring his 21st of the season in last month’s controversial reverse fixture.

His 22nd was a tap-in after Dylan Connolly harried defender George Johnston into a mistake.

Bolton had dominated to that point, with Dion Charles hitting the crossbar and putting another good chance wide of Trevor Carson’s right-hand post.

A fiery encounter on the pitch was replicated on the touchline, with manager Derek Adams collecting a booking from referee Chris Sarginson.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt escaped a similar punishment for appearing to shove his opposite number as fourth official Aaron Jackson struggled to control the technical areas.

Morecambe, who remain in the bottom four, were denied what looked a blatant penalty early in the second half.

But they held out under intense pressure until Bodvarsson came to the rescue of the play-off chasing Trotters.