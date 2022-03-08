King’s Lynn claim a battling point against Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation battlers King’s Lynn fought out a goalless draw against Woking in their Vanarama National League clash.

The Linnets – winless in their previous six league games – had an early chance when forward Malachi Linton shot straight at the Woking goalkeeper following a knockdown from Gold Omotayo.

The Cards, who had lost six of their last eight matches, went close when Inih Effiong’s header was put behind and the striker was then denied again just before half-time by a crucial sliding challenge from Tyler Denton.

Effiong was out of luck again early in the second half when his effort came back off a post, while at the other end, Omotayo had a late chance cleared off the line.