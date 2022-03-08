Elijah Adebayo improves Luton’s play-off hopes with winning goal at Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elijah Adebayo improves Luton’s play-off hopes with winning goal at Coventry

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.19pm
Luton’s Elijah Adebayo celebrates the win at Coventry (PA)
Luton’s Elijah Adebayo celebrates the win at Coventry (PA)

Elijah Adebayo’s first half strike sent Luton back into the Sky Bet Championship play off places as the Hatters earned a 1-0 victory over Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Adebayo was on the end of Alex Palmer’s long ball forward and curled in his first goal in six games to take Luton back into the top six.

Coventry’s second defeat in as many outings put another dent in the Sky Blues’ play off charge, leaving them six points off the top six with 10 games to play.

Nathan Jones made a handful of changes to the Luton line-up with Dan Potts returning in defence in place of the injured Kal Naismith, whilst Luke Berry and Jordan Clark continued their comebacks from injury in place of Danny Hylton and the injured Gabe Osho.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was also handed his first start since mid-February after missing the visitors’ last four games through fatigue.

Mark Robins recalled strikers Martyn Waghorn and Matty Godden, the latter starting for the first time since January 15 following surgery to remove his appendix, whilst Callum O’Hare returned to the matchday squad.

The Sky Blues were on the front foot from the off and Viktor Gyokeres nipped in front of the returning Potts before whipping his cross into strike partner Godden inside the first 15 seconds. Godden, who scored a brace on his last start against Peterborough, scuffed his effort into the welcoming arms of the Hatters’ emergency loanee stopper Palmer from the centre of the box.

Coventry created another good chance to open the scoring again inside the first five minutes when Gustavo Hamer drove towards the Town box and slipped in Gyokeres, who spooned his effort over the bar.

Hamer, who signed a new contract earlier in the week, continued to be allowed the run of the midfield whilst Jones berated his lacklustre side as Godden was inches away from getting on the end of Jake Clarke-Salter’s cross.

The Hatters’ first effort came through Berry in the 25th minute, before Gyökeres was presented with a carbon copy of his earlier chance when he was slipped in once again by Hamer.

On this occasion, the Sky Blues’ top scorer was thwarted by Palmer for a second time, before the West Brom loanee leapt off the turf and took aim at Adebayo downfield.

The former Walsall striker latched onto the goalkeeper’s pass before cutting inside, opening his body up and caressing his 13th Championship goal of the season into the bottom corner.

The Sky Blues’ efforts to reach parity saw Kyle McFadzean head Hamer’s corner over the bar before Ian Maatsen fired over from distance.

Hamer’s corner also flicked the top of the crossbar whilst Simon Moore’s smart save prevented Adebayo doubling his and Luton’s tally before Tom Lockyer’s follow-up was blocked.

Coventry’s golden chance to equalise came with 10 minutes to go, Fabio Tavares’ driving run landing at the feet of O’Hare, who fired straight at Palmer from point-blank range.

