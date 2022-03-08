Ipswich keep play-off hopes alive with home defeat of Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in 10 first-half minutes sealed play off chasing Ipswich a 2-0 win over Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Wes Burns and Kayden Jackson got the goals which extended the home side’s unbeaten run to eight games, in front of nearly 25,000 fans at Portman Road.

In the opening minutes, Sone Aluko, Janoi Donacien and Burns combined down the right wing – only for the latter to fire narrowly over the bar.

Lincoln had their fair share of possession but the home side took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Burns was in the right place to fire the ball past Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright, with the aid of a deflection off Regan Poole, following a fine move involving Bersant Celina and Jackson.

Burns was involved in Town’s second goal when he squared the ball across the six-yard box for Jackson to tap home, after Sam Morsy miscued his shot.

Aluko’s rising angled shot flew narrowly over the bar and Tyree Bakinson’s shot from outside the penalty area was pushed around the post by Wright as Kieran McKenna’s men ran out worthy winners.