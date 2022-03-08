Matt Taylor enjoys 200th game in charge of Exeter with impressive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Taylor enjoys 200th game in charge of Exeter with impressive win

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.33pm
Matt Taylor reached a landmark for Exeter (Tim Markland/PA)
Matt Taylor celebrated his 200th game in charge of Exeter with a superb 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon.

Goals from Jevani Brown, Jonathan Grounds and Matt Jay put the Grecians in control before Jack Payne’s consolation strike in stoppage time for Swindon.

The win saw Exeter climb from eighth to third in Sky Bet League Two, with the Robins dropping out of the top seven.

“We looked bright, we looked energetic and, I’ve got to be honest, I think the extra day helped in terms of (playing on) Friday,” Taylor said.

“I thought we were excellent. We threatened their goal, we threatened their 18-yard box and put quality balls in and we got our rewards.

“There was an element of luck with the first goal, but we looked like we could hurt the opposition and there was a willingness to do what we needed out of possession.

“There was a slight deflection on the first goal, which may have wrong-footed their goalkeeper, but then we started to get field position. The first goal is always key at this level, but Browny is in such good form.

“I was pleased with the second goal because I’ve been asking the team and the staff to be more dangerous from set-pieces.

“The third goal was the best of the lot. We pressed them and won it back, played some good quality football and that’s two-in-two now for MJ. He’s in good form now and that goal at Mansfield was so important. But the rest of his game was outstanding tonight.”

Swindon boss Ben Garner was frustrated after his side had made a good start to the game.

“The first 15 minutes we started brilliantly,” he said. “We were very good, controlled the game and created opportunities and it was a really positive start.

“Then, in the next 10 minutes the whole game plan went out of the window.

“We conceded two very poor goals and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We huffed and puffed and tried to get ourselves back into the game but we couldn’t and we shot ourselves in the foot in that 10-minute period and that is what has cost us the game.

“We didn’t defend properly off set-plays tonight. We have been pretty good over the course of the season, we were excellent on Saturday and, for whatever reason tonight, we didn’t mark and compete well enough and Exeter do that well.

“In the second half, you stay at 2-0 and then Payney scores that wonderful goal. You have got two minutes to force an equaliser. Teams panic and have to stay in the game, but at three it has gone. Lots of bits to learn in there.

“We have to do much better on Saturday.”

