Ian Evatt: It would have been a travesty not to get something out of the game

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.09pm
Ian Evatt felt his side should have been celebrating victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bolton needed Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s stoppage-time equaliser to earn a point against struggling Morecambe, but boss Ian Evatt insisted: “It would have been a travesty not to get something out of this game.”

Cole Stockton fired the Shrimps in front five minutes before half-time with his 22nd goal of the season and first in six games, but Icelandic striker Bodvarsson came off the bench to snatch a last-gasp leveller.

“We had 80 percent possession and 22 shots; it was a game we should have won,” said Evatt as Bolton stay seven points off the play-off places.

“In the first half, we were breathtaking at times. But when you create so many chances, you have to score. But we weren’t ruthless enough.

“The last thing you need to do against teams who come and camp like that is give them a goal.

“We gifted them a goal which gave them more spirit and belief.

“In the second half we huffed and puffed, but we became a bit panicky and emotional.

“All we need to do is keep calm and composed because they can’t keep defending like that for 90 minutes.”

Evatt was involved in a first-half war of words with opposite number Derek Adams, who was booked for stepping outside his technical area.

“I will protect my own and he will protect his own,” said Evatt after the sides shared the spoils for a second time this season. “I will fight tooth and nail for them. All I was doing was protecting my players.”

Adams was upbeat despite the late heartbreak and believed his side were worthy of three points and a second-half penalty.

“It was a strong performance from the whole team,” said Adams. “Defensively, we limited Bolton to very few opportunities and we created some big moments in the game.

“We should have gone 2-0 ahead. We had a stonewall penalty not given at 1-0. Over the night, the referee has to see it is a penalty.

“I don’t know if they thought they had to send a player (Ricardo Santos) off because he was sliding in. But it is a bad challenge from their player.

“(Dylan) Connolly gets wiped out. I don’t understand why it wasn’t given. Bolton got a lot of decisions going their way for whatever reason.

“We deserved the three points and created the better chances.”

Adams said of Stockton’s strike: “He is always going to score because we create chances for him. He was in the right place and finished it well.”

