Steven Schumacher ‘really pleased’ as Plymouth battle past AFC Wimbledon

Manager Steven Schumacher was relieved to get the win as Plymouth moved back into the League One play-off places with a 2-0 home victory over struggling AFC Wimbledon.

After Dons striker Sam Cosgrove’s header came back off the post early on, Argyle went ahead in the 29th minute thanks to Ryan Hardie’s 17th goal of the season.

Ryan Broom doubled the home side’s tally just after the hour mark.

Schumacher said: “I am really pleased; it was a great win because I thought AFC Wimbledon were excellent for 20 minutes and probably unlucky not to go ahead because they hit the post.

“After that we settled into the game and passed the ball the way we can and played really well and scored a couple of lovely goals so it was a great night all around.

“They’ve got good players, they cause you problems and have got good energy. I know they are on a bad run at the moment but they are better than their position so we knew it was going to be hard.

“For 20 minutes they started the game better – which happens – but after that once we settled down, we were the better team and probably deserved the win.

“Great goals, Danny Mayor for the first one again linked up with Ryan Hardie which is a good partnership at the moment and long may that continue. A lovely bit of skill, a brilliant pass and a composed finish.

“The second goal was a bit of breakaway really. Macaulay Gillesphey has put Niall Ennis in on goal and Niall’s picked Broomy out after his lung busting run into the box and he’s slotted it away.

“That gave us breathing space and we could pass the ball a bit and look after it and save our lungs a little bit.”

Dons boss Mark Robinson had mixed feelings after the loss left them one point above the bottom four.

He said: “I thought we started really well; we were really bright.

“Up until their goal I thought we were good. We had the best chance, we hit the post.

“We’ve been trying to get them to play with confidence which is obviously tough when you are on the run we are on but we looked confident and were playing well.

“I wouldn’t say the first goal knocked the stuffing out of us, I thought we still continued the half okay.

“It’s the second goal, it’s after the second goal – it’s the same again – we just went flat and you can’t have that.

“Earlier in the season we built our reputation on we were never buried no matter what the score was.

“If we went 2-1 down you always fancied us to come back and that’s what we were like; full of energy.

“But 2-0 down we looked deflated and we have got to put that to bed because winning football matches is tough.

“You are not going to go and win a match 3-0, you are going to have to grind out a result and that’s where we have got to get to.”