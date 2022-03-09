On This Day in 2004: Jason Leonard retires from international rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2004: Jason Leonard retires from international rugby

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 6.01am
England prop Jason Leonard retired on this day in 2004 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)
England prop Jason Leonard retired on this day in 2004 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

World Cup winner Jason Leonard announced the end of his international rugby career on March 9, 2004.

The then 35-year-old prop was the world’s most capped player at the time with 114 appearances for England, overtaking the mark of France’s Philippe Sella.

He also made five appearances for the British and Irish Lions during three tours and a glittering career took in the victorious 2003 Rugby World Cup campaign and four Grand Slams in the Five and Six Nations.

Leonard made his Test debut in 1990 against Argentina and his longevity was a remarkable achievement considering the front row is the most brutal of places to operate.

It was family considerations that prompted Leonard to hang up his boots, with the father-of-three saying: “The thought of being in New Zealand and Australia for nearly a month this summer is too much.

“Any longer than two weeks starts to hurt too much in terms of missing the family. You have to be selfish as an international rugby player and you always want to do more. That means you miss out on things at home and that’s why I know this is the right time.

Leonard and his England team-mates with the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2003
The England squad with the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

“I have had a great career with absolutely no regrets and I am very happy with my decision to quit international rugby after the Six Nations.”

Leonard was hugely popular among his team-mates, and former hooker Brian Moore said: “As a person there’s none better really. He is fiercely loyal, a man of his own mind and a tremendous competitor. In terms of the all-time great props, he’s right at the very top.”

Leonard remained active in rugby following his retirement. He was president of the RFU from 2015-2016 and is currently a board member for the Six Nations and chairman of the Lions. He was awarded an OBE following England’s World Cup win.

He also runs The Funbus – his nickname while playing – which takes guests on a pub crawl around London.

