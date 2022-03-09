England captain Serena Guthrie announces retirement from netball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England captain Serena Guthrie announces retirement from netball

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 11.27am
Serena Guthrie has announced her retirement from netball (Nigel French/PA).
England’s netball captain Serena Guthrie has announced her retirement from the sport after revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

The 32-year-old, who helped the Vitality Roses win a memorable gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a nail-biting final victory over Australia, will now miss the defence of that title in Birmingham this summer.

The Team Bath star is regarded as one of the game’s greatest mid-court players, having earned 110 caps for England since making her debut as an 18-year-old and featured in three Netball World Cups and two Commonwealth Games.

Guthrie said in a statement on the England Netball website: “(Partner) Bob (Kersten) and I are thrilled to be expecting our first child together. Being a mum is an amazing new chapter in my life and I’m really excited about what that’s going to bring to me.

“I cannot wait to be part of the Netball family willing on the Vitality Roses in the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham and being the biggest cheerleader for Team Bath for the rest of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour to have been able to play netball domestically and internationally for so long, working and playing alongside the most incredible group of athletes and staff along the way.

“It’s been a real privilege to be the Vitality Roses captain for as long as I have and want to thank everyone for their support in helping to make my journey in netball so special.”

Serena Guthrie in action in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final against Australia
England coach Jess Thirlby paid tribute to Guthrie, saying: “As Serena embarks on the next chapter of her life she leaves her DNA across this exciting Vitality Roses team and in her own, very special way has helped to ready the team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

“Not only is Serena one of the most well-respected netballers across the global landscape, but she is much loved by the fans and her team-mates and it has always been her character, charisma and free-spirited outlook on life that has translated on to the court in how she performs which has drawn so many people into the game.

“Serena is the ultimate team player, always putting the needs of the team above herself. Whilst we will miss her hugely it is a time to celebrate all that Serena has contributed not only to the Vitality Roses, but to the sport overall. Her legacy will continue to live on in generations of players to come, such is the impact she has had on and beyond the court.”

