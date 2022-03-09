Strange to be facing ‘completely different’ Newcastle – Ralph Hasenhuttl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ralph Hasenhuttl says his Southampton side are ready for a “completely different” Newcastle after questioning the decision to postpone the original fixture in January.

Hasenhuttl was critical of the Premier League calling off the game two months ago after Newcastle had been hit by coronavirus cases and injuries.

The Saints manager also insisted January signings should not be allowed to play in the rearranged fixture, saying he had raised the matter at a Premier League managers’ meeting just before Christmas.

Newcastle, backed by their Saudi ownership, signed Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and the now-injured Kieran Trippier after the Magpies’ scheduled trip to Southampton on January 2 was postponed.

“It’s a little bit strange to concentrate on a game you should have played two months ago against a completely different team,” Hasenhuttl said ahead of Thursday’s meeting at St Mary’s.

“But it is how it is. It’s how things are changing and definitely does not affect us.

“We are also better than two months ago, so we are ready for the challenge.

“We spoke they had the chance in the transfer window to change the team completely and they did that.”

On Wednesday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe dismissed Hasenhuttl’s concerns over the January postponement by saying the Magpies “followed the protocols” and that the “rules are the same for everybody”.

The Premier League later altered the guidance so that a postponement request would only be accepted due to a minimum of four positive Covid cases.

On Newcastle’s resurgence, which has seen them take 16 points from six games and move from 19th to 14th, Hasenhuttl said: “They have stabilised the team and the club and stepped out of the relegation zone.

“There’s not really a big threat of relegation any more. They are in a good run of form, but no matter what players are coming here we are looking forward to this home game.”

Southampton’s seven-game unbeaten run came to a crashing end at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Saints suffered their joint-heaviest defeat of the season as Villa coasted to a 4-0 victory.

Having studied the video of that setback, Hasenhuttl said: “We were a little bit surprised how they kicked us, jumped on us and how aggressive they were.

“They stopped us from playing football, respect was high for our team. We were a little surprised and I can guarantee this will not happen again.

“We are normally known as a team that can also play aggressive and now we have a similar challenge.

“The Newcastle players are very similar to Villa. I saw the game against Brighton with a few aggressive tackles.

“It is important that the referee sets the rule on the spectrum to what is allowed, and then we will not be surprised again for sure.”

Southampton are ninth in the Premier League and have lost only once at home this season, to Wolves in September.

The Saints’ impressive campaign has seen Hasenhuttl’s name linked to Manchester United this week, with the Red Devils planning to make a summer appointment.

Hasenhuttl said: “If I discuss every list I have been on in the last two months I would not have time for working or doing my job.

“The only thing I can say is it shows we don’t do everything wrong here. That’s it. I’ve got no more to say.”