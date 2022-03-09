England Women line up June friendlies against Belgium and Holland ahead of Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Women line up June friendlies against Belgium and Holland ahead of Euros

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 1.35pm
England will play two warm-up matches against Belgium and the Netherlands before this summer’s Euros (Nick Potts/PA)
England will play two warm-up matches against Belgium and the Netherlands before this summer’s Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

England Women will play home friendlies against Belgium and Holland as part of their final preparations for this summer’s European Championships.

The Lionesses are slated to take on the Belgians at Molineux on June 16 and then European champions Holland at Elland Road on June 24, with an overseas fixture against opposition to be confirmed then to be played before Wiegman’s squad return to England ahead of their Euro 2022 opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

England are unbeaten since former Holland international Sarina Wiegman took over as head coach in September and have already experienced tournament success this year, winning the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month.

England Women
The Lionesses picked up the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup at Molineux last month (Nick Potts/PA)

Wiegman, whose side are next in action in 2023 World Cup qualifiers away to North Macedonia and Northern Ireland on April 8 and 12, said: “Although at the moment we are fully focused on the two upcoming April qualifiers, with the Euros approaching you also feel the excitement growing.

“These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready for the Euros.

“I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament.

“And of course playing Netherlands, and seeing so many familiar faces again who Arjan (Veurink, assistant) and I have worked with for many years gives a special touch to a game against good opposition.

“I am excited to be going back to Wolverhampton. We were given a tremendous welcome against Germany.

“I am also very pleased to have the match in Leeds. I know it is an area that has a big passion for football and I hope we can give the fans plenty of excitement at both matches.”

