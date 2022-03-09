Taulupe Faletau v Gregory Alldritt – back-row battle key to Wales-France clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taulupe Faletau v Gregory Alldritt – back-row battle key to Wales-France clash

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 2.31pm
Wales tackle unbeaten Guinness Six Nations leaders France in Cardiff on Friday.

While Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence are effectively over following defeats against Ireland and England, Les Bleus are two victories away from winning the championship and securing a first Grand Slam since 2010.

Here, the PA news agency assesses one of the key individual battles, with rival number eights Taulupe Faletau and Gregory Alldritt being accomplished, influential performers.

Taulupe Faletau – Bath and Wales

Taulupe Faletau
Number eight Taulupe Faletau continues to excel for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Position: Number eight
Age: 31
Caps: 87
Debut: v Barbarians, 2011
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 17st 4lbs
Points: 40 (eight tries)

Faletau returned to Test rugby for Wales in their defeat to England after seven months out injured, and it was as if he had never been away. He made 19 tackles and 13 carries, leaving his mark on the contest in trademark fashion. Some doubted whether he could hit his straps following just two comeback appearances for Bath in the Gallagher Premiership, but he was among Wales’ most dominant performers at Twickenham. Faletau’s consistency level is the envy of many, and a continued ability to deliver one top-drawer display after another marks him out as a true Welsh rugby great.

Gregory Alldritt – La Rochelle and France

Gregory Alldritt
France number eight Gregory Alldritt is a key performer for Les Bleus (Adam Davy/PA)

Position: Number eight
Age: 24
Caps: 29
Debut: v Wales, 2019
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 18st 1lb
Points: 20 (four tries)

Alldritt only made his Test debut three years ago, but he has had a major impact as part of a France team that means business – not only in this season’s Six Nations, but also the World Cup on home soil next year. A fearless defender, he also regularly makes his presence felt in open play. He has carried the ball 41 times across France’s first three Six Nations games – more than any other player in the tournament – and he is also the leading forward for offloads on five, putting him level with team-mate Damian Penaud and England wing Max Malins. A natural leader, Alldritt offers an immense presence in a juggernaut French pack.

