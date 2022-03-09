Leyton Orient name Richie Wellens as new head coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richie Wellens has been appointed as League Two Leyton Orient’s new head coach after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Oldham, Swindon and Salford boss, who was sacked by League One Doncaster in December after a little more than six months in charge, replaces Kenny Jackett following his departure last month.

Wellens told the club’s official website: “It’s a really good football club, and from my initial conversations with the owners, the vision is forward thinking, and they want to improve the club’s position.

“I’ve always enjoyed bringing my teams here, and the potential to improve here is clear to see.”

Director of football Martin Ling revealed former midfielder Wellens, who made almost 700 senior appearances for a series of clubs including Blackpool, Doncaster and Leicester, was a potential candidate for the job last summer.

Ling said: “The way he plays the game is something we like, an attack-minded coach with a team on the front foot. His teams work hard, both offensively and defensively.”

Wellens is due to take charge of his first training session on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to in-form Hartlepool.