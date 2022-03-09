Leyton Orient name Richie Wellens as new head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient name Richie Wellens as new head coach

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 2.47pm
Former Doncaster boss Richie Wellens has taken charge at League Two Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)
Richie Wellens has been appointed as League Two Leyton Orient’s new head coach after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Oldham, Swindon and Salford boss, who was sacked by League One Doncaster in December after a little more than six months in charge, replaces Kenny Jackett following his departure last month.

Wellens told the club’s official website: “It’s a really good football club, and from my initial conversations with the owners, the vision is forward thinking, and they want to improve the club’s position.

“I’ve always enjoyed bringing my teams here, and the potential to improve here is clear to see.”

Director of football Martin Ling revealed former midfielder Wellens, who made almost 700 senior appearances for a series of clubs including Blackpool, Doncaster and Leicester, was a potential candidate for the job last summer.

Ling said: “The way he plays the game is something we like, an attack-minded coach with a team on the front foot. His teams work hard, both offensively and defensively.”

Wellens is due to take charge of his first training session on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to in-form Hartlepool.

