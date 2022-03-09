Leeds welcome back Patrick Bamford for Aston Villa game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrick Bamford will return to action after a three-month injury lay-off in the home game against Aston Villa.

Bamford has been sidelined with a foot injury since December and head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed the striker will appear off the substitutes’ bench.

Diego Llorente is back in contention after a muscle strain, but Tyler Roberts (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery. Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard faces a welcome selection dilemma as his side look to claim their third straight Premier League win at Elland Road.

Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa are both available after missing the 4-0 win over Southampton following positive coronavirus tests, while midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is also named in the squad after injury.

Gerrard’s only current absentee remains Marvelous Nakamba who is nudging closer to a return after overcoming his recent knee injury.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Ayling, Dallas, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Cresswell, Moore, Klich, Bate, Forshaw, Jenkins, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Bamford, Gelhardt, Summerville, McCarron.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Chukwuemeka.