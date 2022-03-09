Patrick Bamford to make Leeds return against Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Bamford to make Leeds return against Aston Villa

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 3.45pm
Patrick Bamford will return to action off the substitutes' bench against Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Patrick Bamford will return to action off the substitutes’ bench against Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Patrick Bamford is poised to help kick-start Leeds’ Premier League survival bid in Thursday’s home game against Aston Villa.

Bamford, sidelined since early December due to a foot injury, will make his long-awaited return off the substitutes’ bench in head coach Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge at Elland Road.

Marsch said: “Patrick will play for sure tomorrow. He won’t start, but he’ll be ready from the bench and we’re excited to have him back in the team. I think he can give us a real boost.”

Bamford, Leeds’ top goalscorer for the past two seasons, returned to the squad as an unused substitute in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances this season due to successive ankle, hamstring and foot injuries.

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the start of last week, added: “The physical team told me what his loading has been like over the past six, seven, eight months.

“With the different kinds of injuries he’s had, he hasn’t trained hard often and certainly hasn’t played much. So even getting him back, it was the reason why I was hesitant against Leicester.

“I just felt we had more to lose than gain in that moment and knowing how important Patrick is, even for me from a personality perspective – he’s a positive guy, he comes with energy, he works really hard.

“The effect he’ll have on the group will be relatively massive and I think we need to make sure we handle his return in a way that only makes him stronger and better.”

Marsch faces a tough task to retain Leeds’ top-flight status. The narrow defeat at Leicester was their fifth straight league loss, which left them 16th, two points above the drop zone.

Leeds’ hierarchy made the bold decision to sack fans’ favourite Bielsa after a series of heavy defeats and former Salzburg and Leipzig boss Marsch faces two home games in the space of four days.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch will take charge of his first home game against Aston Villa
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch will take charge of his first home game against Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

The American must first negotiate a Philippe Coutinho-inspired Villa side before bottom club Norwich visit Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds were much-improved as a defensive unit at Leicester, without losing the attacking flair which made them such entertaining viewing under Bielsa.

Marsch added: “(Villa boss) Steven Gerrard is right, Coutinho is a quality player. For Villa to get their hands on him is a game-changer

“We discussed this will be a focus of how we address the game. It’s always important to identify the strengths of a team and what makes a difference.

“It’ll be important to make it tight for him, not to give him much room, to be aggressive with him.”

Defender Diego Llorente is back in contention after a muscle strain and Marsch confirmed skipper Liam Cooper had returned to training.

Cooper and key midfielder Kalvin Phillips have both been out since December with respective hamstring injuries and the latter hopes to return to training next week.

