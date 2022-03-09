Conor Benn continues ‘journey to the top’ against Chris Van Heerden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Benn continues ‘journey to the top’ against Chris Van Heerden

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 4.59pm
Conor Benn has won all 20 professional contests (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Benn aims to move another step closer to fighting for a world title in the welterweight division when he takes on Chris Van Heerden on April 16 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Benn, 25, extended his professional record to 20-0 with a fourth-round knockout of former world super-lightweight champion Chris Algieri last December and now faces a South African who has been stopped just once in 32 fights.

That came in September 2015 against current WBC and IBF welterweight titlist Errol Spence, regarded as one of the finest pound-for-pound boxers currently, while Van Heerden held the lightly regarded IBO crown from 2011 to 2013.

“Van Heerden is a tough operator and a southpaw who will be in there giving it his all in every round,” said Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel.

“For me and my team it’s now about fighting every style that we can face as we continue to head towards world championship status and Van Heerden brings something different to the table that I’ve not faced before.

“With that being said this is another stepping stone for me on my journey to the top, I haven’t seen anything in Van Heerden’s previous fights that I can’t deal with, and I expect another explosive victory.”

Benn had been linked with a bout against Kell Brook following his fellow Briton’s win over Amir Khan last month but now must focus on Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12KOs), who started his career in the paid ranks in 2006.

Van Heerden, 34, said: “Sometimes it takes 10 years for that one year to come around that completely changes your life. This is my year.”

