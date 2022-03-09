Dundee denied at the death by Connor Ronan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee denied at the death by Connor Ronan

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.01pm
Connor Ronan struck for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Connor Ronan struck for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee remain bottom of the cinch Premiership after Connor Ronan’s stoppage-time header helped St Mirren to their first victory under new manager Stephen Robinson.

The match looked set to be heading for a stalemate when the Wolves loanee fastened on to Jay Henderson’s cross to earn his side a 1-0 win.

St Mirren stayed ninth, only a point behind fourth-placed Hibernian, while Dundee remained one point adrift of second-bottom St Johnstone.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee missed the match after testing positive for Covid-19, with his assistant Simon Rusk taking the team in his absence.

The Dark Blues made three changes from the side that had drawn with Motherwell. In came Niall McGinn, Luke McCowan and Zeno Ibsen Rossi, replacing Vontae Daley-Campbell, Shaun Byrne and Lee Ashcroft, the latter becoming ill in the warm-up.

St Mirren made two alterations following their defeat to Ross County at the weekend. Alex Greive and Conor McCarthy both dropped to the bench with Ronan and Eamonn Brophy starting in their place.

Opportunities were few and far between and from another Dundee corner Jordan McGhee volleyed over from McGinn’s delivery.

Cammy Kerr then had the game’s first shot on target that was easily fielded by Dean Lyness before St Mirren finally threatened through Jordan Jones whose attempted chip was caught by Harrison Sharp.

Greg Kiltie then did well to pick out Brophy but the striker’s shot was blocked by Rossi on the line. McGhee then tried his luck from distance at the other end but his shot sailed well over the crossbar.

Dundee started the second half on top and Ronan almost put the ball into his own net as he stretched to clear Rossi’s knock down from a McGinn free-kick.

Jones then passed up a glaring chance to put the visitors in front, lashing his volley over an open goal after Brophy had been denied twice in quick succession.

Saints appealed for a penalty after Scott Tanser’s cross appeared to strike Ryan Sweeney’s arm but referee John Beaton waved play on.

Brophy had another chance from a Jones centre but headed wide before Sweeney almost deflected a cross into his own net.

St Mirren had the ball in the net in the 90th minute but Richard Tait’s header was ruled out for an infringement.

Their disappointment was short-lived, however, when Ronan struck almost three minutes into stoppage time.

