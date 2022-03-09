Stephen Robinson believes St Mirren are ‘right in the mix for the top six’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson believes St Mirren are ‘right in the mix for the top six’

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.41pm
Stephen Robinson’s side won at Dundee (Richard Sellers/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson felt his team had given themselves a great chance of making the top six after the cinch Premiership split following a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Dundee.

Connor Ronan’s header moved the Paisley side to within a point of fourth-placed Hibernian and gave Robinson his first win since succeeding Jim Goodwin as manager last month.

The former Motherwell boss said: “We’re right in the mix for the top six again.

“I thought we were excellent throughout the second half. It was a great cross from young Hendo (Jay Henderson) and a brilliant header from Connor Ronan.

“Overall I thought we deserved it. We had six clear-cut chances inside the box and didn’t take any of them and you start to think it’s going to be one of those nights.

“But it wasn’t and that shows the character of the squad. It would have been cruel if we hadn’t taken all three points.

“The biggest pleasing thing for me was not just the style we played but the patience we had, we didn’t just try to launch it up the pitch.

“The league is very tight, it’s small and fine margins.

“If we don’t win tonight then there’s a wee bit of pressure comes with it and it probably hurts our chances of top six.

“St Mirren haven’t been in the top six for a long time but now we have given ourselves hope of being in there.

“We have Motherwell, Dundee United and Rangers before the split. It’s certainly an opportunity and now it is up to us to take it.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19 and his assistant Simon Rusk admitted it had been hugely deflating to concede so late in the contest.

He said: “Conceding that late is a painful one for everyone and it was preventable as well. I don’t think we can have too much of a complaint about the result on the balance of the second half.

“The first half was even but they had more momentum in the second half and we struggled to turn it back the other way.

“We have to assess it and understand it in more depth. The fact is we were not at the level we needed to be in the second half. We have to stick together and work hard as a group.”

