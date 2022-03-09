Mark Wood: England trying too hard to fill James Anderson and Stuart Broad void

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Wood: England trying too hard to fill James Anderson and Stuart Broad void

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.57pm
Wood (left) says England are trying too hard to fill hole left by Anderson and Broad (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Wood (left) says England are trying too hard to fill hole left by Anderson and Broad (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Mark Wood admitted England’s bowlers might have tried too hard to prove themselves in the absence of “legends” James Anderson and Stuart Broad after the West Indies fought hard in first Test.

Anderson and Broad, and their combined career haul of 1,177 wickets, have been the elephant in the room since they were left off the trip by an interim selection panel who had one eye on the future.

The chosen attack was hardly a collection of untried rookies, led by 33-year-old Chris Woakes and his fellow World Cup winner Wood and with its most junior member, Craig Overton, playing his seventh Test.

The omission of Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson has left a big hole in England's attack
The omission of Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson has left a big hole in England’s attack (Jason O’Brien/PA)

But there was the undeniable feeling as the hosts began their response to England’s 311 all out that this was an audition of sorts. If it was, it was far from a roaring success.

Woakes and Overton frittered away the new ball, which Kemar Roach had used to great effect 24 hours earlier, as openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell piled on 83 at better than four-an-over.

Then, after losing four soft wickets in the afternoon session, Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder shared an unbroken stand of 75 as England drew a blank in the evening’s play.

“It’s obviously going to be talked about, Anderson and Broad, because they are legends, but we just have to admit we didn’t get it right to start with,” said Wood.

We maybe tried a little bit too hard, with the void of Anderson and Broad we wanted to try hard and prove we could do it

“We maybe tried a little bit too hard, with the void of Anderson and Broad we wanted to try hard and prove we could do it, maybe that was it.

“I don’t think it’s about being patient (with us). We set higher standards than just being patient. We’re playing for England. We’re out here to win.

“Of course it’s weird without them. They have been there every time. We knew they were high quality players, but we had to step up. We can’t compare ourselves to them, because we are not them so we have to try and bring what we can do.”

England were at their best when Wood and his Durham team-mate Ben Stokes were teaming up for a spell of hostile bowling through the middle of the day, and spinner Jack Leach managed to put a lid on the scoring during a sequence of seven straight maidens after tea.

That left the spotlight shining even more on the men who inherited new ball duties – Woakes and Overton.

Craig Overton, right, and Chris Woakes wasted the new ball
Craig Overton, right, and Chris Woakes wasted the new ball (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

They took a wicket each, but conceded 112 runs from 28 overs between them. Both will need to do better to be sure of a long-term spot in the line-up.

“We were all a bit inconsistent and didn’t get our length quite right. We were a little bit too full or too short,” offered Wood.

“You compare yourself to how the other team bowls, especially with the new ball, and they bowled better than we did. But I felt we came back well and showed good character. Me and Stokesy bowling together felt threatening.

“We’ll be out to get it right next time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier