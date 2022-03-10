Daryl Dike could return for West Brom against Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daryl Dike could return to action as West Brom take on Huddersfield at The Hawthorns.

The 21-year-old forward has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Peterborough in January but returned to training on Thursday and could be available for Steve Bruce for the first time.

Karlan Grant bagged a brace on his return to the starting line-up against Hull and should be named in the starting XI again.

Winger Matt Phillips is still missing with a foot injury.

Levi Colwill is in contention to feature for Town in the West Midlands.

The 19-year-old defender missed out on Huddersfield’s victory over Peterborough and their FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest through illness but has since returned to training and should be involved on Friday night.

Midfielder Lewis O’Brien is a doubt after he picked up a knock against Posh.

Winger Josh Koroma has been out with illness but has also returned to training.