Ipswich waiting on George Edmundson ahead of Portsmouth clash

George Edmundson will be assessed for Ipswich as they prepare to host Portsmouth.

The defender was substituted in the 2-0 win against Lincoln in midweek with a knock and was replaced by Cameron Burgess, who could step in to deputise again.

Sam Morsy will also be checked after coming off against the Imps with a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Lee Evans remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Hayden Carter will be checked for Portsmouth ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

The Blackburn loanee came off in the midweek win against Crewe with a tight calf.

Pompey are without Marcus Harness, who is still suspended after receiving a straight red card at Accrington.

Winger Reeco Hackett is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.