Ipswich waiting on George Edmundson ahead of Portsmouth clash By Press Association March 10 2022, 12.03pm George Edmundson, left, will be assessed for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)

George Edmundson will be assessed for Ipswich as they prepare to host Portsmouth. The defender was substituted in the 2-0 win against Lincoln in midweek with a knock and was replaced by Cameron Burgess, who could step in to deputise again. Sam Morsy will also be checked after coming off against the Imps with a hamstring issue. Midfielder Lee Evans remains sidelined with a knee injury. Hayden Carter will be checked for Portsmouth ahead of the trip to Portman Road. The Blackburn loanee came off in the midweek win against Crewe with a tight calf. Pompey are without Marcus Harness, who is still suspended after receiving a straight red card at Accrington. Winger Reeco Hackett is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.