Kyle Steyn to start for Scotland in Six Nations trip to Italy

Kyle Steyn will make his first Six Nations start for Scotland as one of five changes to the starting XV for this Saturday’s clash with Italy in Rome.

The Glasgow winger’s only previous appearances in the tournament was in 2020 when he came off the bench against France.

Steyn enjoyed a stunning first start for Scotland when he scored four tries against Tonga in October and he will now get another chance to make an impact in the inaugural Cuttitta Cup match at Stadio Olimpico.

Your Scotland team for Saturday’s @SixNationsRugby clash against @Federugby has been confirmed. Hear from Gregor Townsend as he discusses his team selection. 📺 https://t.co/7eOdZ87Qp3 pic.twitter.com/939jgzPzX7 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 10, 2022

Matt Fagerson returns from injury to start at number eight, while Hamish Watson is also named in the starting line-up having missed the last match against France through coronavirus.

Centre Sam Johnson and front-rower George Turner are the others added to the team.

The five players to drop out are Stuart McInally, Magnus Bradbury, Sione Tuipulotu, Nick Haining and the suspended Duhan van der Merwe.

Ali Price will make his 50th appearance (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the replacements, Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott is in line to make his debut, while Gloucester scrum-half Adam Hastings could make his first appearance of the tournament from the bench after being a surprise omission from Gregor Townsend’s squad for the three previous matches.

Ali Price will win his 50th cap at scrum-half as the Scots bid to reignite their campaign following back-to-back defeats away to Wales and at home to France.