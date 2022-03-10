Finn Russell v Paolo Garbisi – a look at Scotland and Italy’s stand-off battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Finn Russell v Paolo Garbisi – a look at Scotland and Italy’s stand-off battle

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.13pm
Finn Russell and Paolo Garbisi (Jane Barlow/Brian Lawless/PA)
Finn Russell and Paolo Garbisi (Jane Barlow/Brian Lawless/PA)

Italy and Scotland meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash between two sides who have struggled at times in the opening matches of the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the battle between the two stand-offs, Paolo Garbisi and Finn Russell.

A comparison between Paolo Garbisi and Finn Russell
(PA graphic)

Paolo Garbisi – Montpellier and Italy

Paolo Garbisi
Paolo Garbisi, right, made his Italy debut against Ireland in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Position: Stand-off
Age: 21
Caps: 16
Debut: v Ireland, October 2020
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 13st 12lbs
Points: 90 (1 try)

Described earlier this week by Scotland hooker Stuart McInally as being as good as any fly-half in the tournament, Garbisi represents Italy’s main threat. Still in the early phase of his international career, the 21-year-old Venetian has thrived since making his debut for his country almost 18 months ago. Garbisi’s impressive form for Benetton helped earn him a big move to Montpellier last year and he is currently keeping World Cup winner Handre Pollard out of the No.10 jersey at his club side. If Scotland can keep him subdued, they will have a good chance of claiming victory.

Finn Russell – Racing 92 and Scotland

Finn Russell
Finn Russell has had an underwhelming tournament so far (David Davies/PA)

Position: Stand-off
Age: 29
Caps: 61
Debut: v USA, June 2014
Height:  6’0″
Weight: 13st 10lbs
Points: 226 (7 tries)

As Scotland’s talisman, big things were expected of Finn Russell in this tournament. He was supposed to play a key role in propelling Gregor Townsend’s side into title contention. It hasn’t transpired that way, however. Russell kicked the decisive penalty in the opening-weekend victory over England, but he has done little to influence proceedings in demoralising back-to-back defeats by Wales and France. Indeed there were even calls in some quarters for him to be dropped for the trip to Rome. Townsend will be desperately hoping the Racing 92 man can rediscover his touch this Saturday ahead of a more formidable test in Dublin next weekend.

