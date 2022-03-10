Aaron Leya Iseka to remain sidelined for Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Leya Iseka to remain sidelined for Barnsley

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 2.45pm
Aaron Leya Iseka is set to miss out for Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Aaron Leya Iseka is set to miss out for Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley are set to again be without Aaron Leya Iseka for Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

The Tykes had been hoping the striker would be back in action by now but he has suffered a setback and is not likely to be available.

Aapo Halme, who has made only one appearance since September, could return to the squad having sat out the midweek draw with Stoke.

Head coach Poya Asbaghi could rotate his squad after a hectic period. Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Tom Cairney will hope to force his way back into the Fulham side.

The midfielder returned as a substitute for the 5-1 victory over Swansea on Tuesday after missing three games through illness.

That made it four victories in a row for the Sky Bet Championship leaders as they march towards a Premier League return.

If Marco Silva does decide to make changes then the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid, Kenny Tete, Ivan Cavaleiro and Nathaniel Chalobah are pushing for starts.

