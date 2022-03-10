Graham Alexander urges Motherwell to finish season with a flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander urges Motherwell to finish season with a flourish

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 3.43pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is looking ahead (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is looking ahead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander feels the energy is returning to his team as he told his players to draw a line under their poor start to 2022 and save their season.

Alexander’s side have not won a league game since Boxing Day but are only a point off the cinch Premiership top six and are in a seven-way fight for the remaining three places.

Before that they host Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and Motherwell will need to improve on last week’s home games against Ross County and a depleted Dundee, which yielded one point.

“This week we have drawn a line under it and said, ‘Right, in the league we have a three-game period to achieve something and obviously cups are always one-off games’,” Alexander said.

“We are not going to win or lose points from what we have done previously. It’s about what is in front of us.

“We learn from what we have done in the past, because that’s what we have to do, when we have either made a mistake or not taken advantage of our good play, that’s only right.

“But when we win a game we don’t watch a highlights reel and say, ‘Look how good we are’, and ignore the negative stuff.

“We try to keep a balanced view all the way through the season so we can keep our composure in periods like this, come through it and achieve what we want to achieve at the end of the season.

“The potential to have a very good season is right there in front of us and we have the players, the ambition and drive. It’s down to us to take advantage of that.”

Alexander has chopped and changed his starting line-up, sometimes through injuries, but feels he now has more scope to select who he wants.

“We have 10 players in our squad who didn’t do a pre-season with us,” he said. “I think there was only one defender who did a pre-season.

“These things come to a head during the season and I think they did in January, but we have overcome that very hectic fixture schedule and I see the energy levels in the players getting back to what they were. That’s what gives me confidence.

“We showed leading up to Christmas how energetic and positive we were. It took a hit but I think we are over that now.”

Motherwell have not opened the scoring in any game in 2022 but Alexander rejected claims they had started slowly in recent games.

He added: “I have looked at all the stats between our wins earlier in the season and our last eight games and they are virtually identical. Some of the indicators are actually better, but it’s the scoreline that we have to change.

“But there’s a lot of good things the players are doing. They are the players who have put us in a good position and I have full trust that they will go and finish the job.”

Nathan McGinley remains out for Sunday’s cup tie while Alexander hopes Mark O’Hara can shake off a niggle.

[[title]]

[[text]]

