No new worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Colchester clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Colchester clash

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 3.43pm
Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill has no new injury concerns against Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill has no new injury concerns against Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Bottom-placed Scunthorpe have no new injury concerns for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Colchester.

The Iron are nine points adrift of safety and boss Keith Hill suffered another recent blow when defender Lewis Thompson was ruled out for nine to 12 months.

Ross Millen (ligaments) and Mason O’Malley (thigh) are also out for the foreseeable future, although Hill says they could both play again this season.

Forward Joe Nuttall is in contention to start as Scunthorpe go in search of what would be only their second win of 2022.

Colchester midfielder Cole Skuse is in the frame to return after suffering a cut head earlier this month.

It was the third such head injury Skuse has suffered since Wayne Brown took over as interim boss in January and ruled him out of the 1-0 victory over Port Vale last weekend.

Alan Judge and Owura Edwards could also be available after missing the Vale game, but long-term absentee Ryan Clampin remains absent.

Skipper Tommy Smith will be involved before joining up with the New Zealand squad for World Cup Oceania qualifiers in Qatar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier