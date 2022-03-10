Paul Glatzel pushing to start for Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Glatzel is pushing to start for Tranmere when they take on Mansfield on Friday.

The 21-year-old forward came off the bench in Rovers’ 3-2 defeat to Northampton for his first appearance since early February following an injury lay-off.

Jay Spearing has returned to training but Friday’s fixture will come too soon.

There are no new injury concerns for Micky Mellon’s side as they look to end a run of five games without victory.

Kellan Gordon will continue to miss out for Mansfield.

The 24-year-old defender has not featured since October as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Defender Oli Hawkins is available for Nigel Clough’s side after two games out through suspension following his 10th yellow card of the season.

Midfielder George Lapslie will be looking to start for the first time since returning from injury.