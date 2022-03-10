Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland makes short-term Reading move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland makes short-term Reading move

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 4.05pm
Former Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland has joined Reading on a short-term deal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland has joined Reading on a short-term deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Norway international Orjan Nyland has signed a short-term deal at Sky Bet Championship Reading after injuries depleted the club’s goalkeeping department.

The 31-year-old has been drafted in until the end of the season to compete with Luke Southwood for the number one spot after Arsenal loanee Karl Hein underwent hand surgery which is expected to keep him out for the remaining 11 games of the season. Jokull Andresson is already on the casualty list.

Commenting on the move, Royals chief executive Dayong Pang told the club’s website: “Competition for places right across the pitch remains so important and with the arrival of Orjan, we have added invaluable experience and a goalkeeper with both Premier League and international pedigree who is eager to compete for the gloves and help us earn results.

“I’m very pleased to welcome him to Reading Football Club.”

Nyland began his senior career in his native Norway, where he won a domestic double with Molde under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and had a spell in Germany with Ingolstadt before moving to Aston Villa during the summer of 2018.

He helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League and played in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City in March 2020, and has since had short spells at Norwich and Bournemouth.

Nyland, who has been capped 33 times by his country, could make his debut for the relegation-threatened Royals at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

