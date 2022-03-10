Reda Khadra and Bradley Dack may return to Blackburn fold against Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reda Khadra and Bradley Dack could both return to the Blackburn squad for the visit of Bristol City.

Khadra limped off with a calf injury against Fulham last weekend and missed the midweek draw with Millwall.

If Dack makes the squad, it will be his first involvement exactly 12 months on from sustaining his second cruciate ligament injury.

Ryan Nyambe (knee), Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Daniel Ayala (both calf), Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Ben Brereton (all ankle) and Dilan Markanday (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Timm Klose is set to be available for Bristol City.

The defender was forced off at half-time against Birmingham last weekend but is fit. Fellow centre-half Tomas Kalas, though, could miss out with knee and groin issues.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary was back on the bench last weekend and is pushing for a return but George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Danny Simpson left the club this week by mutual consent having made only a handful of appearances.