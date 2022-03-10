Reda Khadra and Bradley Dack may return to Blackburn fold against Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Reda Khadra and Bradley Dack may return to Blackburn fold against Bristol City

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 4.29pm
Bradley Dack, lying, suffered a serious knee injury a year ago (Tim Goode/PA)
Bradley Dack, lying, suffered a serious knee injury a year ago (Tim Goode/PA)

Reda Khadra and Bradley Dack could both return to the Blackburn squad for the visit of Bristol City.

Khadra limped off with a calf injury against Fulham last weekend and missed the midweek draw with Millwall.

If Dack makes the squad, it will be his first involvement exactly 12 months on from sustaining his second cruciate ligament injury.

Ryan Nyambe (knee), Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Daniel Ayala (both calf), Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Ben Brereton (all ankle) and Dilan Markanday (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Timm Klose is set to be available for Bristol City.

The defender was forced off at half-time against Birmingham last weekend but is fit. Fellow centre-half Tomas Kalas, though, could miss out with knee and groin issues.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary was back on the bench last weekend and is pushing for a return but George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Danny Simpson left the club this week by mutual consent having made only a handful of appearances.

