Jordan Thorniley could miss Blackpool’s clash with Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Thorniley is a doubt for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Swansea.

The defender was forced off against Stoke last weekend after suffering a whiplash injury but may be fit to feature.

James Husband (hamstring) could return but the Seasiders still have a lengthy injury list, with Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Chris Maxwell (thigh) the only other players nearing fitness.

Richard Keogh (calf), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Luke Garbutt (knee), Sonny Carey (foot), Matty Virtue (knee) and Grant Ward (Achilles) are all out.

Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie could both return for Swansea.

Wolf has missed the last two matches after testing positive for Covid-19 but is back in training while Christie was ineligible against parent club Fulham in midweek.

Ryan Manning is expected to be suspended for four matches after his sending-off against the Cottagers, although Swansea were appealing.

Flynn Downes, who was forced off with a knock in midweek, will be assessed ahead of the match, while Nathanael Ogbeta remains sidelined.