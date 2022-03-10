Accrington duo Josh Woods and Jay Rich-Baghuelou face late fitness checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington duo Josh Woods and Jay Rich-Baghuelou face late fitness checks

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.01pm
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has a couple of selection concerns (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has a couple of selection concerns (Will Matthews/PA)

Accrington will check on forward Josh Woods and defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Charlton at the Wham Stadium.

Woods, 21, made a first league start in the 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth, but picked up a foot problem, while Rich-Baghuelou (knee) also faces a late fitness test.

Defender Mitch Clark is in the middle of a three-game ban following a red card against Wycombe last month, so Yeboah Amankwah could fill in again.

Harry Pell, Tommy Leigh and Rosarie Longelo are all options for Stanley boss John Coleman, but midfielder John O’Sullivan is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson will be looking to build on the goalless draw against Sunderland, which halted a run of five straight defeats.

Jackson made four changes to the starting XI, with January signing Scott Fraser making his first start in midfield.

Defender Jason Pearce, Diallang Jaiyesimi and forward Jayden Stockley also came into the side against the Black Cats, with midfielder Alex Gilbey and on-loan Birmingham frontman Jonathan Leko other options off the bench.

Striker Conor Washington, who has been out since early February with a muscle injury, continues to be assessed, while goalkeeper Stephen Henderson (calf) is also carrying on with his own rehabilitation.

