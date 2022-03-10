Accrington duo Josh Woods and Jay Rich-Baghuelou face late fitness checks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington will check on forward Josh Woods and defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Charlton at the Wham Stadium.

Woods, 21, made a first league start in the 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth, but picked up a foot problem, while Rich-Baghuelou (knee) also faces a late fitness test.

Defender Mitch Clark is in the middle of a three-game ban following a red card against Wycombe last month, so Yeboah Amankwah could fill in again.

Harry Pell, Tommy Leigh and Rosarie Longelo are all options for Stanley boss John Coleman, but midfielder John O’Sullivan is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson will be looking to build on the goalless draw against Sunderland, which halted a run of five straight defeats.

Jackson made four changes to the starting XI, with January signing Scott Fraser making his first start in midfield.

Defender Jason Pearce, Diallang Jaiyesimi and forward Jayden Stockley also came into the side against the Black Cats, with midfielder Alex Gilbey and on-loan Birmingham frontman Jonathan Leko other options off the bench.

Striker Conor Washington, who has been out since early February with a muscle injury, continues to be assessed, while goalkeeper Stephen Henderson (calf) is also carrying on with his own rehabilitation.