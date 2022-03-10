Midfielder Adam Clayton suspended for Doncaster’s clash with Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster will be without Adam Clayton for their clash with Gillingham.

The midfielder was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 4-0 defeat to Cheltenham at the weekend.

Cameron John is still expected to be sidelined with a back injury.

John Bostock is also out as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Gillingham midfielder Daniel Phillips will be unavailable for the trip to south Yorkshire.

The Watford loanee picked up two bookings in four minutes to earn a red card against Bolton, his third of the season so far.

Phillips’ absence could force manager Neil Harris to make changes in midfield, but does have Mustapha Carayol back at his disposal and the winger was able to play 45 minutes at the weekend.

The Gills are currently third-from-bottom in League One.