Luke O’Nien pushing for Sunderland recall against Crewe

Luke O’Nien could push for a return to the Sunderland XI against Crewe after a goalscoring appearance from the bench on Tuesday.

The midfielder came on against Fleetwood to make his first appearance since November following shoulder surgery, and netted the crucial second in a 3-1 comeback win.

Alex Pritchard has an ankle injury but Nathan Broadhead is set to return after being left out as a precaution against Fleetwood and Leon Dajaku could be in contention after a recent knock.

Defender Jordan Willis (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Teenage defender Zac Williams returned from illness as a half-time substitute in Crewe’s midweek loss to Portsmouth and could step up back into the starting line-up.

Striker Scott Kashket and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Ben Knight are nearing full fitness but the game is likely to come too soon.

Another loanee, Ryan Alebiosu, is also nearing a return while full-backs Travis Johnson and Dan Agyei suffered knocks against Pompey.

Defenders Rio Adebisi (foot) and Billy Sass-Davies, who has a blood clot in his calf, are both long-term absentees.