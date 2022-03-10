Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash By Press Association March 10 2022, 5.15pm Liam Manning hinted Connor Wickham will be back soon after picking up a knock (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan. Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon. Wing-back Tennai Watson will also be checked after being substituted against the Robins. Daniel Harvie is also suspended after receiving a straight red card against Rotherham. James McClean will miss out again for Wigan as he continues to serve a suspension. The midfielder was shown a straight red card against Fleetwood. Glen Rea is also doubtful after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Wimbledon last weekend. Max Power could also be in contention and featured from the bench in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss despite suffering a hand injury against Wimbledon. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Liam Manning pleased to see Troy Parrott’s hard work paying off Troy Parrott’s brace helps MK Dons to victory over Cheltenham No fresh injury worries for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher ahead of Wimbledon clash MK Dons boss Liam Manning without banned Daniel Harvie against Cheltenham