Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash

Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan.

Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon.

Wing-back Tennai Watson will also be checked after being substituted against the Robins.

Daniel Harvie is also suspended after receiving a straight red card against Rotherham.

James McClean will miss out again for Wigan as he continues to serve a suspension.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card against Fleetwood.

Glen Rea is also doubtful after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Wimbledon last weekend.

Max Power could also be in contention and featured from the bench in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss despite suffering a hand injury against Wimbledon.