Josh Vela returns from suspension to boost Shrewsbury options against Oxford

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.29pm
Josh Vela has completed his ban (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury will be able to call on Josh Vela against Oxford after the midfielder completed a three-match suspension.

The former Bolton man was sent off in last month’s defeat to Portsmouth and has missed the games against Burton, Rotherham and Cambridge – though with the Shrews unbeaten in those games, his immediate return is not assured.

Shaun Whalley will also hope to return after being out since November with a thigh injury.

David Davis will not play again this season due to an ankle injury.

Oxford will be without forwards Sam Baldock and Marcus Browne due to hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Both players will undergo further scans in two weeks’ time, with manager Karl Robinson hopeful they can both return before the end of the season.

Billy Bodin and James Henry are in contention to return from respective ankle and groin injuries but Elliott Moore (ankle) is another recent absentee.

Robinson is also monitoring “a few cases of Covid around the squad and staff” before he finalises his team.

