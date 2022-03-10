On-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher focused on Palace – Patrick Vieira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher focused on Palace – Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.33pm
Conor Gallagher is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea (John Walton/PA).
Patrick Vieira insists Conor Gallagher is focused on finishing the season strongly with Crystal Palace, despite the uncertainty surrounding his parent club Chelsea.

One of the numerous consequences of the asset-freezing sanctions imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government is that club are not allowed to hand out new contracts.

Gallagher, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, remains free to play for Palace, where he is on a season-long loan.

And boss Vieira says he has not even spoken to the 21-year-old about the situation facing his parent club.

Vieira said: “We didn’t talk about it at all.

“His focus is to finish the season well and finish as well as he started, this is the main concern.

“We spoke this morning about the tactical approach and the game we have on Monday (against Manchester City).

“We always say we will sit down at the end of the season with Chelsea and Conor and (see) what will be next.

“But we know we have him for a year then he goes back to Chelsea.”

Gallagher has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Selhurst Park, scoring eight goals from midfield in 24 Premier League games to earn senior England recognition.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira declined to talk about what impact the sanctions imposed on Abramovich might have for Chelsea.

He added: “What the consequences are I don’t know for Chelsea. It’s something I don’t want to go into too much detail about.”

