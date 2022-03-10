Coventry without Jake Bidwell for Sheffield United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coventry without Jake Bidwell for Sheffield United clash

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 6.05pm
Coventry’s Jake Bidwell is facing a spell on the sidelines (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Coventry are without Jake Bidwell for their Championship clash against Sheffield United after learning the wing-back’s groin problem is more serious than first thought.

Bidwell missed the midweek loss to Luton after being forced off against Swansea and scans have since revealed a muscle tear that could keep him out for six weeks.

Jodi Jones is again doubtful after further problems with the knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

Centre-back Dominic Hyam is expected to be available after recovering from a concussion suffered in training.

Blades midfielder John Fleck will miss out after being forced off with a groin injury in the first half of Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough.

United are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the full extent of the problem but are hopeful the player will not face a long lay-off.

Charlie Goode is back in contention after a three-game suspension and George Baldock is also close to returning from a knock.

Chris Basham has been ruled out until after the international break with a knee injury.

