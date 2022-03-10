Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 6.15pm
Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to return against Brentford at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to face Brentford in this weekend’s crunch relegation clash.

The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to London.

“Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock (but it is) a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.

“It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic.

“It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”

