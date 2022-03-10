Harry McKirdy still suspended as stalling Swindon seek overdue victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry McKirdy still suspended as stalling Swindon seek overdue victory

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 6.45pm
Swindon striker Harry McKirdy is suspended for the showdown with Oldham (John Walton/PA)
Swindon striker Harry McKirdy is suspended for the showdown with Oldham (John Walton/PA)

Striker Harry McKirdy will be missing once again as Sky Bet League Two side Swindon attempt to return to winning ways at home to Oldham.

McKirdy sat out the 3-1 midweek defeat at Exeter through suspension after collecting his 10th booking of the season during the 2-1 win at Bradford last Saturday, and will complete his two-match ban this weekend.

Head coach Ben Garner has a lengthy injury list with defenders Brandon Cooper and Joe Tomlinson and midfielder Jordan Lyden his long-term casualties.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry’s ankle problem continues to be assessed, while club captain Dion Conroy started at Exeter following his recovery from a groin injury and midfielder Jack Payne made his second appearance as a substitute since returning from a two-month lay-off.

Oldham boss John Sheridan has been dealt a significant blow by the loss of striker Mike Fondop for much, if not all, of what remains of the season.

Fondop, who joined the club as a free agent in January after being released by Hartlepool, underwent groin surgery last week and will be out of action for up to 10 weeks.

Fellow frontman Junior Luamba is working his way back from a hamstring injury, but is not expected to be available again until next month.

Sheridan otherwise has no selection problems and will choose from the same squad as last weekend, when the club’s seven-game unbeaten run was ended by Carlisle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier