Lee Tomlin back in the saddle as Walsall welcome cup finalists Sutton

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 7.45pm
Former Cardiff striker Lee Tomlin made his first start for Walsall last weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Cardiff striker Lee Tomlin made his first start for Walsall last weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall striker Lee Tomlin will hope for another chance to show what he can do as promotion-chasing Sutton head for the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old made his first start for the club since his arrival last month in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barrow and will be determined to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

January signing Devante Rodney made a fifth appearance as a substitute in Cumbria and is having to remain patient as he awaits his first start.

However, full-backs Reece Devine and Zak Mills are expected to be out for several more weeks as they fight their way back to fitness, while Rory Holden remains on the long-term casualty list.

Sutton will head for the West Midlands in the glow of their progression to the Papa John’s Trophy final after edging past Sky Bet League One side Wigan to make it to Wembley.

Keeper Dean Bouzanis was their penalty shoot-out hero, converting his side’s seventh spot-kick after earlier saving two of the Latics’ attempts, and he will be centre-stage once again as the League Two newcomers attempts to climb into the automatic promotion places.

Midfielder Kenny Davis missed the semi-final through injury and will be assessed with Harry Beautyman, who replaced him during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Rochdale, standing in in midweek.

Will Randall and Donovan Wilson also got the nod ahead of Richie Bennett and Enzio Boldewijn, who will hope to return after being used from the bench.

