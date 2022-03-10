Pernille Harder brace boosts Chelsea to revitalising victory at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pernille Harder brace boosts Chelsea to revitalising victory at West Ham

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 9.55pm
Chelsea’s Pernille Harder celebrates scoring her first goal in a 4-1 win at West Ham (John Walton/PA)
Denmark international Pernille Harder struck twice as Chelsea bounced back from their Continental Tyres League Cup final disappointment to ease past West Ham on a difficult day for the club.

Boss Emma Hayes, who brought on Russian full-back Alsu Abdullina as a late substitute, had urged her players to forget about the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge as a result of the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, and they did just that to secure a 4-1 Women’s Super League victory at Victoria Road.

Harder’s double came either side of a Niamh Charles strike as the visitors raced into a 3-0 half-time lead, and although Dagny Brynjarsdottir pulled a goal back, Sam Kerr ensured the revival ended there.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates with her team-mates after scoring
Chelsea, who suffered cup final heartache at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City at the weekend, now sit five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, but with two games in hand.

Harder, who had already hit a post with an early header, opened her account with 21 minutes gone when she curled a left-footed shot past Mackenzie Arnold, and the home keeper was picking the ball out of her net once again just two minutes later.

This time, it was Charles who took aim from distance with a powerfully struck attempt which took a slight defection to leave Arnold helpless.

Pernille Harder scores Chelsea's third goal
The Blues looked to be in complete control 13 minutes before the break when Harder helped herself to a second with an emphatic header from Ji So-yun’s inch-perfect cross.

However, the Hammers reduced the deficit within three minutes of the restart when Brynjarsdottir volleyed Kate Longhurst’s cross past Zecira Musovic to spark something of a fightback.

But the respite proved to be temporary as Australia international Kerr restored Chelsea’s three-goal advantage from close range with 63 minutes gone, if slightly against the run of play, cementing the win in the process.

