Michael Van Gerwen feeling good after banking back-to-back Premier League wins

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 10.29pm
Michael Van Gerwen won the fifth round of the Premier League in Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen made it back-to-back victories in the 2022 Premier League with a superb performance in the fifth round in Brighton.

Van Gerwen hit a 130 checkout on his way to a hard-fought 6-5 quarter-final victory over James Wade, the three-time world champion shrugging off missing seven match darts in the 10th leg to win the decider.

The 32-year-old Dutchman then clicked into top gear with a 6-1 thrashing of Joe Cullen in the semi-finals, which included a 170 finish in the fourth leg, before averaging 103.89 in beating Michael Smith 6-4 in the final.

“I feel good, I feel comfortable,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. “The Premier League takes a lot of energy but when you are doing well it gives you a lot of pleasure.

“My form is starting to come together. I know what I am capable of but sometimes it takes a little bit of time.”

Smith had beaten Gary Anderson 6-1 and Jonny Clayton 6-2 on his way to the final, where he hit five maximums and averaged 100.61 in defeat.

Cullen had earlier received a walkover into the semi-finals after Gerwyn Price was forced to withdraw with a hand injury.

A PDC statement read: “The Welshman informed the PDC of his decision at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having travelled to Brighton on Wednesday and attempted to practise ahead of his scheduled match with Joe Cullen.

“Following the withdrawal, under the rules of the tournament Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals.”

