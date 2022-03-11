On this day in 2005: Kevin Keegan and Manchester City part ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2005: Kevin Keegan and Manchester City part ways

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 7.09am
Kevin Keegan left his role as Manchester City manager on this day in 2005 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Kevin Keegan left Manchester City by mutual consent on this day in 2005 as Stuart Pearce took over first-team affairs until the end of the season.

Keegan’s spell in charge came to an end after three years and 10 months, with City 12th in what was then known as the Premiership.

The former Newcastle and England boss was the club’s longest-serving manager for 26 years.

Manchester City – New Sponsors
Kevin Keegan signed Stuart Pearce to play for Manchester City and appointed him as a first-team coach before being succeeded by the former England defender (Owen Humphreys/PA)

City chairman John Wardle said: “Kevin stated he was finishing at the end of next season – that was a talking point in the media that would not go away.

“We discussed the rest of this season and felt it was in the best interests of the club that Kevin move on.”

Keegan, 54, had been appointed City manager in May 2001 and guided them to the old Division One title in his first full season.

He achieved a ninth-placed finish on the club’s return to the top flight and qualified for the UEFA Cup through the Fair Play League.

Soccer – FA Cup – Third Round Replay – Newcastle United v Stoke City – St James Park
Kevin Keegan had a short-lived second spell at Newcastle in 2008 after falling out with chairman Mike Ashley (John Giles/PA)

But the following 2003-04 season saw City finish fifth from bottom in the Premiership, while his final campaign brought an FA Cup exit to Oldham and a League Cup defeat to an Arsenal reserve team.

Pearce was given the job on a permanent basis after a successful run of form and stayed until May 2007 when he was sacked and succeeded by another former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson.

After declaring his retirement from football in 2005, Keegan made a sensational return to Newcastle in January 2008 – the club where he had enjoyed great success in the 1990s.

But it was an unhappy return as Keegan resigned eight months later after falling out with owner Mike Ashley. He has not worked in football since.

