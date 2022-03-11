Nathan Collins needed video nasty to learn important lesson from Chelsea mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Collins needed video nasty to learn important lesson from Chelsea mauling

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 9.03am
Burnley defender Nathan Collins feels he learned valuable lessons from the defeat by Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley defender Nathan Collins feels he learned valuable lessons from the defeat by Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley defender Nathan Collins admits he learned a lot from the mauling by Chelsea last weekend and hopes to be able to put that to use in a match of much greater significance on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was making only his second start in three months as cover for injured captain Ben Mee when the Clarets conceded four times in the first 24 minutes of the second half.

Collins is set to deputise for Mee again at fellow relegation rivals Brentford and he expects a reaction from him and his team-mates.

“I learnt a lot. We went over the game and I looked at clips. It’s not nice, but that’s what I need,” he said.

“I have to learn from my mistakes more than the things that I do well. Looking back on it, it’s only going to help me.

“The dressing room was really annoyed but we have come back in this week and brushed it aside.

“We know how big this game on Saturday is so we don’t want to dwell on anything, and we’re moving onto bigger things now.”

Burnley could move out of the bottom three for the first time since the end of August and also close the gap to Brentford, who start the day 15th, to three points with a win on Saturday.

Although they have at least one match in hand over most of their rivals with a dozen fixtures remaining Collins knows they have to start putting a run of positive results together.

“We know the challenge upon us, and we know what we have to do,” he added.

“Every game in the Premier League is a must-win, especially at this stage. Saturday is a must-win game, and we all know that.

“We have the mentality that we can go anywhere and nick a result, and that’s a good mentality to have.”

The fact Burnley have been in this situation several times before and having always escaped is being seen as an advantage.

Collins believes they have the character to come good when it matters.

“All of the lads are such a tightknit group. We’ll back each other till the end,” he said.

“That’s something that is unbelievable to have, especially considering the stage and place that we’re at.

“Not a lot of teams have that, so if we can continue with it, then I think that we have a bigger chance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]