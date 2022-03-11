Ollie Hill claims historic bronze medal for GB in Paralympic snowboarding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ollie Hill claims historic bronze medal for GB in Paralympic snowboarding

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 9.15am
Ollie Hill won Britain’s first Paralympic snowboarding medal (OIS handout)
Ollie Hill claimed Britain’s first ever medal in Paralympic snowboarding with bronze in the banked slalom.

His first run of one minute 10.45 seconds was enough to secure a place on the podium just ahead of team-mate Owen Pick, who had to settle for fourth in Beijing.

Hill, from Reading, said on paralympics.org.uk: “I can’t really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked.

“I said earlier in the week I felt I had a bit more confidence in the banked and we have proved it today. It was important to put down a good first run, it took the pressure off a little bit.

“I wanted to push, push, push for the gold but I felt the second run was a bit slower, the snow was caving in a bit.”

It was Britain’s sixth medal of the Games. China continue to lead the way, picking up four more gold medals on Thursday. Ukraine took their gold tally to nine with three biathlon successes and sit second.

Ukraine’s Liudmyla Liashenko celebrates winning the women’s individual standing para biathlon
Scott Meenagh achieved the best result of his Paralympic career with sixth place in the long distance sitting biathlon while double medallist Menna Fitzpatrick was seventh in the women’s giant slalom.

Meanwhile, Nordic skier Steve Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Beijing and is currently awaiting further test results.

The British Paralympic Association said in a statement: “ParalympicsGB is supporting local public health authorities in China with further testing and organisers are aware that Steve’s current test results are highly likely to be the result of an earlier infection.”

