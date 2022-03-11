I’m just a guy who loves to play football – Joe Hart enjoying his time at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

I’m just a guy who loves to play football – Joe Hart enjoying his time at Celtic

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.43am
Joe Hart is enjoying his time at Celtic (Kenneth Ramsay/Pool/The Sun/PA)
Joe Hart is enjoying his time at Celtic (Kenneth Ramsay/Pool/The Sun/PA)

Joe Hart is loving life at Celtic as he prepares for Monday night’s Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United at Tannadice

The 34-year-old former Manchester City and Burnley goalkeeper has been enjoying himself at the Parkhead club since signing from Tottenham last summer.

Hart, who has won 75 caps for England, has already got a League Cup winners’ medal following a 2-1 win over Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park in December and has helped the Hoops go three points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

“I just love playing football,” he said. “I love being involved in competitions at the latter end and love being part of this group that I’m part of right now.

“And I include the fans in that group because away games are a lot of fun at this club, as well as home games.

“But they’re only fun when we perform and I’d say the majority of the time we’ve really shown up this year even in games that we haven’t won, I think we’ve had strong showings.

“So that consistency is something that I’m enjoying being a part of, and I’m hoping to continue because deep, deep down at the bottom of it, I’m just a guy who loves to play football.

“I would play it in front of nobody. So the fact that we get the opportunity to do it when there’s a lot on the line, under lights with a good atmosphere, a tough team, it’s going to be a good night hopefully.”

Hart would love to finish off the season with another cup final win at Hampden Park but stressed that there is a lot of work to be done before then.

He said: “I’m well aware there’s eight teams with that dream, eight teams with exactly the same dream as us.

“So there’s nothing that’s going to be given to us and if we are to be there on that final day, it’ll be down to focusing on each game and taking them each as they come and working hard.”

Celtic have won two and drawn once against United this season including a 3-0 victory at Tannadice in December but Hart is expecting a testing night on Tayside.

He said: “Quarter-final of any cup, you’re getting to the real business end.

“I’ve only been there once before, and we had to play really, really well, to get the result that we got.

“They’ve proved a tough test in the home games as well. So it’s going to be a difficult night, but something that we’re looking forward to.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

