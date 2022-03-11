Jean-Philippe Mateta set to retain starting place as Palace face Manchester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jean-Philippe Mateta could once again start up front for Crystal Palace as they take on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday.

The 24-year-old striker came in for his sixth league start of the campaign and scored the opener in Palace’s 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Defensive duo Joel Ward (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) are set to miss out once again while James McArthur remains absent with a knock after just completing his return from a hamstring issue.

City are hoping defenders Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo are fit for the trip to Selhurst Park after missing the midweek clash with Sporting Lisbon through injury and illness respectively.

Right-back Kyle Walker is also back in contention after being suspended for the Champions League game but centre-back Ruben Dias (thigh) is still out.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back) is again doubtful meaning veteran Scott Carson could be on the bench.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mbete, Fernandinho, Gunodgan, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, McAtee, Delap.