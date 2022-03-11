Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes off-field problems will not hinder Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes off-field problems will not hinder Chelsea

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 11.59am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is expecting Chelsea to be unaffected by the turmoil surrounding the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is expecting Chelsea to be unaffected by the turmoil surrounding the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will prepare for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea insisting the crisis into which the hosts have been thrust will have little impact on the pitch.

The reigning European and world club champions have been plunged into uncertainty by the sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich, but the Magpies’ head coach is not expecting Blues counterpart Thomas Tuchel and his players to be affected by the turmoil.

Howe said: “I don’t think it will have any bearing on Chelsea and how they play.

“For us, you can’t change our preparation in any way. I’ll be watching Chelsea historically and trying to build a game plan to try to go there and win, so I don’t expect anything on the pitch, really, to be any different.”

Chelsea certainly showed few signs of distraction on Thursday night when they powered their way to a 3-1 win at lowly Norwich at the same time as Newcastle were extending their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

That sequence of results, which includes six wins in the last seven, will be subjected to the sternest test yet at Stamford Bridge, but a return of 21 points from the last 27 available – the Magpies had taken only 10 from their first 18 games – is tribute to the job Howe has done at St James’ Park since replacing Steve Bruce in November.

The 44-year-old, who is refusing to accept that fight for top-flight survival is over, said: “We walked into, eyes wide open, a massive, massive club, but we were in a very, very difficult position and still are, so I’m learning every day.

“I’m loving the challenge, trying to embrace that as much as I can. The staff that I have with me have been incredible, they’ve done a brilliant job – and that’s everyone, that staff that I took with me and the staff I inherited, I love everyone at the club.

“Hopefully we can go on a really good journey together and enjoy ourselves.”

Howe has doubts over Allan Saint-Maximin, who missed the trip to the south coast through illness, and Joelinton, who sat out with a groin strain, but will travel buoyed by three wins at Stamford Bridge in his five Premier League visits as Bournemouth manager.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed three of those games of the five – I didn’t enjoy the other two very much – but it is a very special place to play. We’ve enjoyed our encounters there.

“Every time we have with Bournemouth, we’ve got everything right and it’s that kind of game, you need to get everything right or you won’t get anything from it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier